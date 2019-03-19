$40K and counting raised to help find Quebec scuba diver, missing in Mexico

Search and rescue efforts are underway to find a Quebec man who has gone missing in Mexico.

Cameron Donaldson has been missing since Saturday, when he was diving off the coast of Cozumel, Mexico with his mother, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for the search.

She returned to shore, but her son, an experienced diver and instructor, did not.

During the summer, Donaldson lives in Waskaganish, Que., where he does therapeutic dive training for people with disabilities and people with PTSD. Waskaganish is located on the James Bay, about 800 kilometres north of Montreal.

Donaldson lives in Mexico for part of the year. His Facebook page is filled with colourful underwater photography.

In just one day, the GoFundMe campaign raised more than $40,000.

His friend Kimberley Moore, who is running the online fundraiser, said he has "the most generous and kind spirit" and is widely admired by everyone who has interacted with him.

Similar comments were made by donors and in social media posts about him.

Mexican authorities are leading the search to find Donaldson, but Moore said his friends and family have chartered private search and rescue planes and helicopters at a cost of approximately $600 per hour, the GoFundMe page says.

On Monday, planes, a helicopter and boats were all out looking for him, Moore wrote on the crowdfunding page.