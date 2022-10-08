Quebec man pleads guilty to second-degree and attempted murder after 2018 rampage

A Quebec man who went on a murder spree in 2018 pleaded guilty to three reduced counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder at the Trois-Rivières courthouse Friday.

René Kègle, 38, tortured and killed three people in one week before being arrested with his accomplice Francis Martel, 31, on Oct 12, 2018 while attempting to flee to the Dominican Republic.

Prosecutors intend to submit their sentencing recommendations at an upcoming hearing with Quebec Superior Court Justice Raymond W. Pronovost. Kègle will receive a life sentence, though the judge will decide on his parole time limit.

The murder trial involving his first victim Jean-Christophe Gilbert — a 24-year-old man from Massueville who was found dismembered and charred in a burned car — was meant to begin next week. The guilty plea avoids the trial for his murder and those of Kègle's two other victims, Steve Lamy and Ophélie Martin-Cyr.

The bodies of all three victims were discovered Oct. 10, 2018. Martin-Cyr was shot dead in a field in Yamachiche, just south of Trois-Rivières, and Gilbert and Lamy were found in the same burned-out car 35 kilometres away.

A 21-year-old woman, and friend of Martin-Cyr, would have been the fourth victim had she not jumped out of a moving vehicle and called the police, though it's unclear if Martin-Cyr was with her.

The prosecution said it is relieved it won't have to go through all three murder trials and possible appeal hearings.

During the trial, Annie-Sophie Bédard, Kègle's lawyer, said though her client has no memory of the events he knows they are true. As the prosecution gave a rundown of the rampage, Kègle seemed contrite.

The prosecution said it consulted the victims' loved ones before concluding the agreement on reduced charges with the defence.

"We met family members, victims, brothers, sisters, fathers and mothers [...]. What they had to tell us was important, we also considered it in accepting a plea on a reduced count," said prosecutor Benoit Larouche at the end of the hearing.

Martel pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of being an accomplice after the fact in May and was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison.

​Both men have existing criminal records. ​Kègle was found guilty of assault in 2017 and was sentenced to five months in jail, ultimately serving 15 months' probation. He was also convicted of assault in 2006.