Quebec man killed in ship accident at seaway dock in New York
Police say the crew was tying off the vessel outside the Eisenhower Lock near Massena, N.Y., when the accident occurred.
57-year-old Alfred Eshun was pronounced dead in hospital
Authorities say a Canadian man working on a freighter has died after he fell off a dock on the St. Lawrence Seaway in northern New York.
WWNY-TV in Watertown, N.Y., reports 57-year-old Alfred Eshun of Quebec lost his balance and slipped off a dock after being lowered onto it off the side of the bulk carrier Spruceglen around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say the crew was tying off the vessel outside the Eisenhower Lock near Massena when the accident occurred.
He was pulled from the water after a few minutes by two seaway employees who had to be treated for possible hypothermia at Massena Memorial Hospital.
Eshun was pronounced dead at the same hospital around 2 a.m.
State police and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating.