Quebec man dies after being shot in St. Maarten

Global Affairs Canada has confirmed a Quebec man was shot and killed during a robbery in St. Maarten in the Caribbean.

Local police say the man and his daughter were attacked by a stranger Wednesday night. They say there was a brief struggle and the man was shot.

The suspect then jumped into a small vehicle and fled the scene. Police say three other vehicles sped off at the same time.

The man was taken to a hospital in Florida, where he later died.

"Canadian consular officials are in contact with local authorities in Florida to gather additional information and are ready to provide the necessary consular assistance," Brittany Fletcher, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, said in an email.

In the Facebook post, St. Maarten police asked for witnesses — "mainly those persons who were in the immediate vicinity when the robbery took place" — to come forward.

It said the investigation was moving along, "but the information is not coming in quickly enough."

"It is definitely in the best interest of Sint Maarten that we do our utmost to bring those responsible for this senseless act of violence to justice."