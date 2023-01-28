Laval man, one of Canada's most wanted criminals, arrested in Mexico

A 35-year-old man from Laval considered one of Canada's most wanted criminals was arrested in Mexico on allegations of pimping and serious sexual offences.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Blake Charbonneau's arrest in 2020 for allegedly sexually assaulting several people. He was placed on the Bolo program's list of Canada's most wanted fugitives and a $50,000 reward was offered to help locate him.

Charbonneau was arrested by Mexican authorities and flown to Toronto, where he was transferred to the custody of the the Sûreté du Québec's integrated anti-pimping squad.

He will appear in Quebec court to face several charges, including sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and pimping.

"It is thanks to the collaborative work between the Integrated Pimping Team, the Canada Border Services Agency and the United States Marshals Service that [this man] was located and was able to be apprehended," the integrated anti-pimping squad said in a news release Saturday.