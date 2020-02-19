Judge could give Quebec 'political will to act,' argues lawyer for ex-Hasidic couple suing government

The lawyer for a former Hasidic couple suing the province for failing to make sure they got a secular education says the judge hearing their case has an opportunity to help children attending religious schools today by urging the government to act.

The plaintiffs, Yohanan and Shifra Lowen, want Quebec Superior Court Justice Martin Castonguay to issue a declaratory judgment.

They're seeking to compel the province to take additional steps to ensure children attending religious schools receive an adequate secular education.

"I think it could help everyone," Bruce Johnston, the lead lawyer for the couple, told the court in his closing arguments Wednesday.

"It could help the government to have the necessary political will to act.... It will help the community."

The trial, which began last Monday, has put a spotlight on Tash, a Hasidic community of about 3,000 people in the suburb of Boisbriand, north of Montreal.

Over the course of five days of testimony, the court heard from officials with the Education Ministry, staff with the province's youth protection agency, a Hasidic man who represents a Jewish home-schooling association, and from the Lowens themselves.

Yohanan recounted how the secular education he received as a boy was particularly limited, leaving him with no knowledge of basic subjects such as science, math or geography.

He said he was ill-equipped to get a job when he left Tash and moved to Montreal with Shifra, where they now live with their school-aged children.

In his closing arguments, Johnston argued that the failure to provide children in Tash access to secular education isn't just a historic problem, as Éric Cantin, a lawyer for the Quebec attorney general, argued at the outset of the trial.

"What the evidence shows is that these problems continue today," he said.

Cantin took issue with that point in his own closing remarks.

He said none of the evidence produced during the trial relates to the present day.

A youth protection worker testified that, in 2015, roughly 280 of the 320 boys who were assessed were flagged for further monitoring, given their poor level of English and math skills.

By 2017, she said, the situation had improved, thanks to collaboration between parents and the local English school board, Sir Wilfred Laurier.

'A reality that changed'

Castonguay told the court that he would need to take into account a law, passed in 2017, aimed at ensuring children attending religious schools receive home-schooling which follows the provincial curriculum. The law was then tightened by the CAQ government in 2018.

"We don't know that the current law isn't working," he said. "There is a reality that changed in 2018."

He said he would also need to take into consideration the religious freedoms enshrined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

David Banon, a lawyer representing schools in Tash, will make his own closing arguments this afternoon, after Cantin completes his final remarks.

The judge is expected to issue a written decision in the coming months.