Quebec bars, restaurants can serve alcohol later, outdoor festivals can have 15,000 spectators

Quebec is further loosening restrictions on bars, restaurants and events as of Aug. 1 as the rate of fully vaccinated residents steadily climbs.

Bars and restaurants will be allowed to serve alcohol until 1 a.m.— one hour longer than is currently permitted — as of Aug. 1 at 12:01 a.m, the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) announced Monday. Bars must still close at 2 a.m.

Stadiums, venues and festivals can increase capacity to 15,000 spectators outdoors, up from 5,000. For indoor venues, 7,500 people will be allowed, with a maximum of 500 people per independent section. The current limits are 3,500 people indoors with a cap of 250 people per section.

Events during which people remain seated in designated spaces, like bleachers or stands, can now welcome up to 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors. This applies to sports events, meetings, conventions and ceremonies. The current limits are 50 people inside and 100 people outside.

The government noted that distancing measures remain mandatory, both inside and outside. Wearing a mask or face covering is also required in indoor settings, particularly when people are moving around.

The changes come after the province announced more than 60 per cent of eligible Quebecers have now received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, an encouraging indicator according to the province's health minister.

Last week, Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx announced the province would be testing measures at two large-scale events in the fall with a goal to once again welcome large international audiences at festivals. Some experts said, with the more transmissible delta variant lingering in the background, the move was premature.

Proulx said those events would be cancelled if Quebec sees a surge in cases.