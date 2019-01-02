Quebec long-gun owners must register their weapons by Jan. 29 or face fines

The deadline to register long guns in Quebec is fast approaching, but the National Firearm Association is encouraging members to wait until the last minute to comply as a form of protest.

The province's long-gun registry will go into effect Jan. 29, the two-year anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting.

Guy Lavergne, a lawyer who represents the NFA, told CBC's Quebec AM that many gun owners in the province are not happy with the new rules.

"I would say that the chances of a significant compliance level being achieved by Jan. 29 are slim (to) none," he said.

Lavergne made clear that the NFA isn't encouraging its members to break the law — which would mean facing fines of up to $5,000 — but merely to put pressure on politicians to extend the deadline.

A citizens' group against the long-gun registry tried to block it from going into effect. (Antoni Nerestant/CBC)

He said that sport shooters and hunters feel unfairly targeted by the regulations as if they were potential criminals.

This registration isn't necessary, he said, because legal gun owners have already undergone licensing and background checks.

Most guns still not registered

Lavergne said the new rules will also inconvenience gun owners, who will have to carry proof of registration with them and present it to police or conservation officers if asked.

"You are liable to have your firearm seized if you aren't able to do that," said Lavergne. "This could happen, for example, when you're on a hunting trip."

The registration service is accessible online and users will be be able to register for free.

The province started working to create its own long-gun registry after the federal registry was dismantled in 2012.

The accompanying legislation, Bill 64, was adopted by the National Assembly in June 2016 with cross-party support.

MNAs voted 99 to eight in favour of replacing the long-gun registry, despite stiff opposition from Quebec's gun lobby.

The NFA and a Quebec-based pro-gun group argued in court that the province infringed on federal jurisdiction when it passed its long-gun registry law in June 2016.

In October, a Quebec Superior Court Justice rejected the bid to stop the registry.

The government has put the number of long guns — mostly shotguns and rifles — in Quebec at roughly 1.6 million.

But as of December 21, only 284,125 guns had been declared, according to a spokesperson for the Public Security Ministry.

The ministry has not yet returned CBC's request for comment.