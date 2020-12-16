Quebec poised to announce new lockdown measures to counter COVID-19

The Quebec government is set to unveil the details of stricter lockdown measures at an afternoon news conference, as the rising number of COVID-19 cases threatens to overload the health-care system.

Premier François Legault will announce the new restrictions at 5 p.m. You can watch it here or on CBC Montreal's Facebook page.

Legault is considering imposing a curfew, as well as extending the closure of schools and non-essential businesses.

Construction sites and the manufacturing sector could also be affected for the first time since the spring lockdown.

The premier has been reluctant to close schools and businesses despite growing concern from health experts, saying he wants to protect families and the economy.

But the rising daily case count and the increasing number of hospitalizations has prompted the government to change course.

New restrictions came into effect over the Christmas break, shutting schools and all non-essential businesses until Jan. 11.

Critics say the Legault government could have done more, sooner to avoid getting to this point.

If imposed, a province-wide curfew would be a first in Canada since the start of the pandemic.