Quebec semi-pro hockey league beefs up security, stresses zero tolerance after racist incident
'We condemn any racist, sexist or homophobic behaviour or comments,' LNAH president says
The Quebec semi-pro hockey league whose fans were involved in a racist incident over the weekend says it's making changes to stamp out racism on the ice and in the stands.
Jonathan Diaby, a player for the Marquis de Jonquière, a team in the Ligue Nord-Américaine de Hockey (LNAH), said he and his family members were called the N-word and compared to baboons during a game last Saturday.
Diaby said security guards asked his parents and girlfriend to change seats so people "could have a quiet game" rather than ejecting those making racist taunts.
The incident was widely condemned, including by Quebec Premier François Legault.
In a statement, the LNAH said Thursday it would introduce the following measures:
- A reminder message about the LNAH's zero tolerance for discriminatory behaviour or comments at the beginning of each game.
- Increased security in arenas and the immediate expulsion of offenders.
- A directive to officials to stop a game until any person who violates the rules regarding discrimination is removed from the premises.
Jean-François Laplante, the league's president, also once again apologized to Diaby.
"We condemn any racist, sexist or homophobic behaviour or comments towards a player, coach or official and will not tolerate them," said Laplante.
