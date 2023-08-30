Quebec Liberals interim leader Marc Tanguay won't throw hat in ring for party leadership

After months of speculation, Quebec Liberal Party interim leader Marc Tanguay says he will not seek the party leadership.

The MNA for LaFontaine for 11 years became interim leader of the PLQ on Nov. 10, 2022, following the resignation of Dominique Anglade.

Radio-Canada has reported that several of Tanguay's colleagues demanded that he clarify his intentions, after he remained vague about his political future for nearly 10 months.

"In order to accomplish this significant responsibility, and in the interests of the party, I will continue to serve as interim leader until the leadership race is complete," Tanguay said in a statement Wednesday.

Speaking of the PLQ and its troops, he said they "must all contribute to give back to the population a Liberal Party that is well anchored throughout Quebec and strong in its proposals for the future."

In fairness to other potential candidates, the PLQ had established that the interim leader would not be allowed to remain in office beyond a certain date if he announced he wanted to run for the job.

At the end of June, Liberal MNA André Fortin also announced that he would not be running for the leadership for family reasons.

Nelligan MNA Monsef Derraji announced on Monday that he was closing the door on the job in a statement shared on his Facebook account.