Ex-Quebec Liberal convicted of sexual assault, given 50 hours community service

A former member of Quebec's legislature was convicted of sexual assault Thursday and given a conditional discharge with 50 hours of community service.

Quebec court judge Michele Toupin agreed with the joint sentencing recommendation from the Crown and defence for Yves St-Denis, a former Liberal member for the riding of Argenteuil. He was sentenced at the Saint-Jérôme courthouse north of Montreal.

In her decision, Toupin said the events took place in May 2017 after a night of drinking that included several people. St-Denis refused an offer to sleep at the home of his hosts and ended up at the house of the victim.

The judge said the victim refused St-Denis' request they sleep together and told him to sleep on the couch. Shortly afterwards, St-Denis didn't feel comfortable and went to the woman's bedroom to tell her he was leaving.

The judge said the victim woke up and had to physically push him away as he attempted to kiss her. St-Denis had testified he sat on the victim's bed and gave her a goodbye kiss on each cheek.

St-Denis, who was first elected in 2014, denied he had assaulted the woman, but the judge said his version of events was not credible.