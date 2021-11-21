Quebec Liberals propose annual allowance of up to $2,000 for seniors 70 and over

Quebec's Official Opposition leader Dominique Anglade is proposing more financial assistance for seniors who want to remain autonomous and live at home or in a private residence.

If elected, a Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) government would implement a tax-free seniors' allowance of up to $2,000 for people aged 70 and over in the first year of its mandate.

With less than a year to go before the next provincial election, scheduled for Oct. 3, 2022, the lump sum would aim to help seniors facing financial stress, the PLQ announced on Sunday.

"We want to focus on more than a million seniors for whom incomes are not increasing, but whose cost of living is increasing steadily," explained Anglade.

"They need to have support. For us, it is fundamental that they can stay at home. The best house for seniors is theirs, it is the one in which they live today."

The additional assistance proposed by the Liberals is inspired by the "family allowance" and would be paid directly to seniors on a quarterly or monthly basis through Rétraite Québec, the PLQ said.

"It will be as easy as receiving a cheque once a year," Anglade said. "We're really mapping this exactly the way we're doing it for families.... It's the same system that would be put in place for seniors."

The maximum amount would be given to those with an annual income of less than $50,000, which concerns the vast majority of people over 70, Anglade said. For those earning more than $50,000, the amount would be reduced according to income.

The $2,000 maximum was determined through consultations with seniors, Anglade said. Eligible individuals would be able to use the amount in any way they please.

"That's almost $175 a month. It makes a difference for rent.... It can make a difference for things you'd like to buy in terms of groceries," the Liberal leader said.

The program would cost the Quebec government $2 billion, Anglade said.

Her party also wants to simplify existing tax credits for seniors by grouping them together to make it easier for seniors to make claims when filing their income taxes.