Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

Long-time Liberal MNA Kathleen Weil is latest to depart Quebec politics

Liberal leader Dominique Anglade has named Désirée McGraw, a public affairs and sustainable development advocate, as the party’s new candidate for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. 

Désirée McGraw to be the party's new Notre-Dame-de-Grâce candidate

CBC News ·
Kathleen Weil spent the past 14 years representing the Quebec riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. (Francis Vachon/The Canadian Press)

Quebec Liberals are losing yet another big name heading into the provincial election, as Kathleen Weil announced she will not be running again.

A lawyer by training, Weil spent the past 14 years as MNA in the riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, serving as Quebec's minister of justice from 2008 to 2010 and as immigration minister from 2010 to 2012.

Her departure comes after a dozen Liberals announced they're not seeking re-election, most recently including Carlos Leitao, the MNA for the West Island riding of Robert-Baldwin who bowed out of the race Saturday. 

At a news conference Monday, Liberal leader Dominique Anglade named Désirée McGraw, a public affairs and sustainable development advocate, the party's new candidate for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. 

More to come. 

with files from Cathy Senay

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

now