Long-time Liberal MNA Kathleen Weil is latest to depart Quebec politics

Quebec Liberals are losing yet another big name heading into the provincial election, as Kathleen Weil announced she will not be running again.

A lawyer by training, Weil spent the past 14 years as MNA in the riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, serving as Quebec's minister of justice from 2008 to 2010 and as immigration minister from 2010 to 2012.

Her departure comes after a dozen Liberals announced they're not seeking re-election, most recently including Carlos Leitao, the MNA for the West Island riding of Robert-Baldwin who bowed out of the race Saturday.

At a news conference Monday, Liberal leader Dominique Anglade named Désirée McGraw, a public affairs and sustainable development advocate, the party's new candidate for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

