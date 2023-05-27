Provincial Liberals deny shutting Quebec nationalists out of its ranks

As Quebec Liberal Party activists and officials gathered at the general council meeting on Saturday in Victoriaville, Que., party leaders denied accusations that there is no room for Quebec nationalists within the party.

Since the election last October, the Liberals have remained at their lowest in the polls — at around 14 per cent — and are seeing francophone voters turn away.

André Pratte, who co-chairs the Committee for the Revival of the Quebec Liberal Party, said there is no reason to sound the alarm.

"There is no panic, no arguing, no rift," said Pratte.

But Jérôme Turcotte, former president of the party's National Political Commission, has criticized the direction of the party.

Turcotte said there is no longer a place in it for those who defend the province and that the party is now pervaded with Canadian nationalism.

"The Liberal Party must take the most uncomfortable positions possible to go towards the centre, towards the French-speaking, nationalist, liberal voter to once again become this big tent that brings everyone together," said Turcotte.

Liberal MP Frédéric Beauchemin, who has been tipped to get into the leadership race, said he doesn't see it that way.

"Frankly, I don't feel it," he said.

However, Beauchemin also added that the party's current representation is heavily focused in Montreal and that it is necessary to "reconnect with 94 per cent of the French-speaking electorate."

Room for Quebec nationalists?

Quebec Liberal Party president Rafaël Primeau-Ferraro said he thinks there is room in the party for Quebec nationalists.

"I know many Liberal Party activists who embody these ideas and who want to defend them," said Primeau-Ferraro.

MP Madwa-Nika Cadet, who co-chairs the Committee for the Revival of the Quebec Liberal Party along with Pratte, said Turcotte is entitled to his opinion and what is important is to have debates within the party.

(Radio-Canada)

"We are a coalition of federalists who believe in defending Quebec's interests within Canada," said Cadet.

According to Pratte, the Quebec party is not just a branch of the federal one.

"The Quebec Liberal Party has been independent of the Liberal Party of Canada for over 60 years," he said.

In a press scrum, interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay said nationalist activists will have the opportunity to speak at the general council meeting.

"Those who said [they were marginalized] will have the opportunity to speak out. The revival will be done by addressing real issues," he said.

Standing alongside the interim leader, MP Michelle Setlakwe said that François Legault does not have a monopoly on nationalism.

"French is extremely important to me. I am a bilingual person. I want Quebec's interests to be defended within Canada," Setlakwe said.

But the question of what Quebec nationalism looks like in the party may go beyond identity for some party members.

According to Antoine Dionne Charest, member of the revival committee and the son of former premier Jean Charest, support for the Quebec economy and agreement between the province and Canada on health care are forms of nationalism.