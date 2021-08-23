Quebec's official Opposition leader calls for mandatory vaccinations in several sectors

The leader of Quebec's official Opposition party is asking Premier François Legault to order mandatory vaccinations for health-care workers, government employees, education and child-care network workers, all of those who work at the National Assembly of Quebec and all those attending CEGEP or university.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade said the province needs to go further and set the example for the rest of the population to follow.

"The majority of Quebecers are vaccinated and tired of the pandemic and don't want to relive the effects of confinement, nor repercussion their freedoms after so many sacrifices," wrote Anglade on her Facebook page.

"Unfortunately, the situation is disturbing. For a fifth straight week, cases are up this time by 46 per cent. Early hospitalizations are up 69 per cent."

Anglade added that those with medical reasons preventing them from being vaccinated should be exempted.

There is an open petition on the Quebec Liberal Party's website accepting signatures from Quebecers in favour of the plan.

Legault announced this week that by Oct. 1, all who provide care to patients and are in direct contact with them for more than 15 minutes will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

There were hints later in the week that the mandatory vaccination order would go further.

Anglade, as was clear in her post, is one of those in favour of the expansion.

"We need to state the obvious," said Anglade.

"We are in the fourth wave of the pandemic. To minimize the effects, we can no longer take half measures, nor change plans every week. The time is for more firmness and predictability."