Here's a sample of the questions on Quebec's new values test
Test designed to evaluate newcomers' knowledge of democratic and Quebec values
The Quebec government released a short list of sample questions designed to test knowledge of "democratic values and Quebec values" expressed in the province's Charter of Human Rights And Freedoms.
Bear in mind that these are likely not actual test questions, but rather examples representative of the spirit of the questions on the planned values test.
There are translated versions of the sample questions and answers, which were released in French.
1. In Quebec, women and men have the same rights and this is inscribed in law.
- True
- False
2. Choose one or more drawings that indicate who is allowed to marry in Quebec.
The document describes illustrations of:
- Two men
- Two women and one man
- Two women
- A man and a woman
- Two men and one woman
3. What is the official language of Quebec?
- French
- Spanish
- English
- French and English
4. Since March 29, 2019, by virtue of the law respecting the laicity of the state, all new police officers may not wear religious symbols.
- True
- False
5. Identify which situations involve discrimination. A job is refused:
- To a woman who is pregnant
- To a person lacking the required diploma
- To a person because of their ethnic background
With files from Radio-Canada's Sébastien Bovet
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.