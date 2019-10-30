Here's a sample of the questions on Quebec's new values test

The Quebec government released a short list of sample questions designed to test knowledge of "democratic values and Quebec values" expressed in the province's Charter of Human Rights And Freedoms.

Bear in mind that these are likely not actual test questions, but rather examples representative of the spirit of the questions on the planned values test.

There are translated versions of the sample questions and answers, which were released in French.

1. In Quebec, women and men have the same rights and this is inscribed in law.

True

False

2. Choose one or more drawings that indicate who is allowed to marry in Quebec.

The document describes illustrations of:

Two men

Two women and one man

Two women

A man and a woman

Two men and one woman

3. What is the official language of Quebec?

French

Spanish

English

French and English

4. Since March 29, 2019, by virtue of the law respecting the laicity of the state, all new police officers may not wear religious symbols.

True

False

5. Identify which situations involve discrimination. A job is refused: