Quebec 'can't afford' to ease public health measures, even as COVID-19 hospitalizations plateau, says premier

Despite growing pressure to ease public health restrictions as the number of Quebecers in hospital with COVID-19 begins to level off, Premier François Legault said Thursday it's still too early to ease restrictions imposed during this fifth wave of the pandemic.

"For the moment, we can't afford to lift public health measures," he said. Doing so would pose a significant risk of once again increasing transmission and hospitalizations, "which we can't do," he said.

The premier said Quebec's health-care network remains too fragile, with 12,000 health workers still absent from their jobs.

The Quebec Health Ministry reported more than 3,411 people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, down 14 from Wednesday, and Legault told Quebecers at an afternoon news conference, the latest wave of infections appears to have reached its peak.

"The situation remains very difficult at the moment," he said.

Earlier Thursday, Ontario announced restaurant dining rooms, gyms and bars will reopen at the end of January to a limited number of customers. Premier Doug Ford said the plan is to lift most remaining measures by mid-March.

Legault was flooded with questions about why Quebec isn't following Ontario's lead.

The premier responded that there is still "a lot of uncertainty" about COVID-19 trends in the province.

"Where will we be in two days, two weeks?" he asked.

Hospitalizations expected to drop

If the province stays at its current level of admissions, Legault says it won't need to move to "Plan B," the latest contingency plan to cut services revealed earlier this week, as more and more Quebec hospitals surpassed the maximum number of beds set aside for COVID-19 patients.

Quebec's hospitals should continue to see pressure ease, according to projections from Quebec's national health-care research institute.

The Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux (INESSS) said Thursday it expected around 200 new admissions a day by the end of January. Quebec has been recording between 296 and 470 new hospital admissions for COVID-19 patients daily over the past week.

The overall number of COVID-19 patients in hospital who don't require intensive care is expected to drop slightly over the next two weeks, to around 3,000 people — still well above the Health Ministry's Level-4 alert .

The INESSS said it expects the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care to "stabilize" at around 300 people.

However, the institute said its projections "do not take into account recent changes to the health measures and the effects of the return to school."

Although the province "can finally see the light at the end of the the tunnel," Legault said he prefers to wait for more proof of progress before changing any rules.

He urged Quebecers to be patient.

"I understand we are all tired, but lives are at stake," he said.