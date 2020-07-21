Quebec will hand out fines to those who refuse to wear masks

Quebec Premier François Legault says police will begin handing out fines to anyone who isn't wearing a mask when required according to public health guidelines.

The fines will apply across the province, but Legault said authorities will target regions classified as "yellow" under the government's new colour-coded COVID-19 alert system.

"There's a trend we do not like here," Legault said this morning. "We cannot accept that a few irresponsible individuals put at risk the entire population of Quebec."

The new enforcement measures go into effect Saturday. People will be fined if they do not wear a mask in indoor public spaces.

While business owners already faced fines if they did not properly enforce the government's mask regulations, individuals faced no consequences if they refused to wear one until now.

Legault said the government is implementing these stricter penalties because of a recent spike in cases.

For several days in a row, the province has seen a seven-day moving average above 20 cases per million, a threshold the government has said it does not want to see crossed.

A region's alert level is based upon three criteria: the epidemiological situation, the rate of transmission and the capacity of the region's health-care system.

There are currently four regions in the yellow tier: Quebec City, the Eastern Townships, the Outaouais and Laval. The province's other regions, including Montreal, are in the lowest tier.

Montreal's public health director, Dr. Mylène Drouin, said Wednesday that her city could soon move from "green" to "yellow," as well, given the increase in cases in recent weeks.

Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault is expected to provide more details on the fines in the coming days.

While for the moment they are limited to those who don't wear masks, Health Minister Christian Dubé said the government will look at the possibility of imposing fines for failing to follow other public health recommendations, such as physical distancing.

"We're going to be looking at what we can do," said Dubé. "It's a lot more difficult to intervene in a private evening than it is to intervene for example in a bar or in a restaurant."

On Wednesday, Drouin said transmission at gatherings with family and friends was one of her biggest concerns.

WATCH: Quebec's testing alert system, explained

Quebec has unveiled a new, colour-coded COVID-19 alert system. Here's how it works. 2:11

Possibility of confinement

Legault said Thursday that he does not expect another shutdown in the province, even if case numbers get worse.

"We're not going towards confinement like what we saw in the spring. Let's be very clear on that," said Legault.

Regions at a yellow alert level, however, may have some restrictions on the kinds of extracurricular activities allowed when they are set to resume on Sept. 14.

He said health authorities will continue to keep an eye on bars in the province, but that the majority of them have been following guidelines.

Legault said he is most concerned about bars offering karaoke, given a major outbreak at one establishment in Quebec City, and they could face further restrictions.

More testing sites coming

Quebec's public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda said the measures to contain the spread of the virus in schools appear to be working. There have been xxx cases recorded but no major outbreaks, Arruda said.

"We have not actually demonstrated there is a big transmission in schools," he said.

"We think that the measures we put in place are working actually."

Since school began late last month, there has also been an increase in the demand for testing, leading to long lines at some centres.

Dubé said the government will be opening testing sites shortly, and will be looking at ways to make it quicker for people to obtain their results electronically.

He also said the province is looking at restructuring the testing system in a way that would allow more people to make appointments ahead of time, instead of relying so heavily on walk-in sites.