As cases drop, Quebec could loosen restrictions in some regions next month

Premier François Legault says he may lift some restrictions in certain regions early next month, if the number of cases and hospitalizations continue to decline.

Legault said Tuesday he will make a final decision next week about what measures to extend beyond Feb. 8.

But, he said the rate of transmission and the level of hospitalizations in Montreal and the surrounding area is still too high, and residents will need to wait longer.

"We have more reason to be careful with the new variants of the virus," Legault said at a news conference.

"We have to stay patient and we have to keep our spirits high."

When asked when Montreal might see measures lifted, he said it was "too soon to answer." He said the rate of transmission and the pressure on hospitals must still come down.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said the government is still trying to determine which regions could see restrictions lifted, and whether there would be limits on travel to those areas.

He said having police set up perimeters could be difficult, given their other demands — including enforcing the curfew.

