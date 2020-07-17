Private gatherings, not bars, are driving rise in new cases, says Quebec premier

As Quebec sees a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, Premier François Legault says he doesn't plan to close down bars in the province for now.

"The main problem is not in the bars, it's private gatherings," said Legault Friday, when 141 new cases were reported.

He said he's keeping an eye on the situation, and that public health officials came to the conclusion after surveying the COVID-19 situation in the province.

Since July 10, there are over 800 new cases in Quebec. Health Minister Christian Dubé said Thursday he was willing to close down the bars if there was clear evidence that the growing number of COVID-19 cases could be tied to the reopening of bars.

Legault now says that this is not the case and is asking Quebecers to avoid big parties and gatherings during the two-week construction holiday in the province.

"It's fun to be in a big gang and celebrate, but it's not the time to do that," Legault said.

There should be no more than 10 people in any one place at one time, whether indoors or outdoors, according to the government's rules.

"You have to be very, very careful not to be forced to go back into confinement."