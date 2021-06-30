Torrential rain in Quebec's Laurentians causes road closures in 13 municipalities
Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area
Severe thunderstorms in the Laurentians region of Quebec have caused a number of road closures, affecting more than a dozen municipalities.
Ten roads are blocked because they either collapsed or are flooded, Tina Lauzon, a spokesperson for the municipality of Lac-Supérieur said in a news release.
One fire department, the Régie incendie Nord Ouest Laurentides, evacuated a total of 14 homes, along the Le Boulé W. road and three on the Lac Quenouille road, because of a landslide.
"Our priority is to have at least have one of the roads reopen for residents to circulate," said Maxime Dorais, a spokesperson for the city of Mont-Tremblant.
Duplessis road is only open for local use. Transports Québec is currently monitoring Lac-Supérieur road.
Authorities are asking citizens to avoid non-essential travel and to pay careful attention when driving. More significant rainfall is expected in the coming hours.
This is a developing story
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?