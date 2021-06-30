Torrential rain in Quebec's Laurentians causes road closures in 13 municipalities

Severe thunderstorms in the Laurentians region of Quebec have caused a number of road closures, affecting more than a dozen municipalities.

Ten roads are blocked because they either collapsed or are flooded, Tina Lauzon, a spokesperson for the municipality of Lac-Supérieur said in a news release.

The municipality of Lac-Supérieur says 39 residences have been evacuated and many roads are damaged. (Municipalité Lac-Supérieur / Twitter)

One fire department, the Régie incendie Nord Ouest Laurentides, evacuated a total of 14 homes, along the Le Boulé W. road and three on the Lac Quenouille road, because of a landslide.

A severe overnight rainfall has caused several roads to close in Quebec's Laurentians. (Submitted by Michael Wheeler)

"Our priority is to have at least have one of the roads reopen for residents to circulate," said Maxime Dorais, a spokesperson for the city of Mont-Tremblant.

Duplessis road is only open for local use. Transports Québec is currently monitoring Lac-Supérieur road.

Authorities are asking citizens to avoid non-essential travel and to pay careful attention when driving. More significant rainfall is expected in the coming hours.

This is a developing story