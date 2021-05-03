Quebec's youth protection system failing children, urgent reforms needed, report says

Quebec is being called on to turn "anger into action" in a landmark report into the province's youth protection services, two years after the death of a seven-year-old girl in Granby shocked the public and raised questions about the system.

The report, released Monday, calls for a wide range of changes, including increased funding for preventive programs aimed at helping children in distress, an independent commissioner to oversee the youth projection system and a charter of children's rights.

"We must move from indignation to dignity," Régine Laurent, former president of Quebec's largest nurses' union, wrote in her report.

The commission was ordered after the girl was found in critical condition in her father's home in Granby, in the province's Eastern Townships, on April 29, 2019.

She died in hospital a day later. It was later revealed her case had been followed closely by social workers and yet somehow had still slipped through the cracks.

Among the problems highlighted in the report:

Mistreatment of youth in group homes and detention centres.

Overworked and under-trained staff.

A lack of funding and staff for the province's anglophone youth.

Discrimination toward Indigenous families and an overrepresentation of Indigenous children in care.

A disproportionate number of Black children in care, likely because of systemic bias.

In all, the province heard from more than 4,000 people and groups, including experts, workers and people who grew up in youth protection. Many of them described a woefully underfunded system ill-equipped to deal with the demand.

Gabriel Darquenne, one of the witnesses, recounted how he had been shuttled from group home to group home through his teen years.

But he didn't see a psychologist, he said, until he was an adult and out of the system.

"I hope kids will get the resources they need because, in my time, it was not done," he said.

The report was originally due to be released last fall but was pushed back to allow for a more extensive review of the testimony.

In a preliminary report released at the time, Laurent called on the government to immediately create the role of provincial director of youth protection, describing it as a "guardian angel/guard dog" position.

The Legault government agreed to that recommendation, appointing Catherine Lemay to the post last month.