Quebec launches ad campaign, digital toolkit urging people to practice self-care

Many people living in red zones across Quebec are fighting off the blues these days.

As the weather grows darker and colder and the confinement caused by the second wave of COVID-19 keeps people isolated at home, the Quebec government has launched a publicity campaign aimed at promoting self-care.

Ads for the new campaign appeared in newspapers and on social media this weekend, encouraging people to "Be there for yourself the way you're there for others."

The campaign coincides with an open letter published by Premier François Legault on Saturday.

"We need to lend an ear, open our eyes and reach out a hand to those who are fragile," he wrote. "And if you feel tried and discouraged sometimes, do what I do and think of the children. Hold out hope because we know that after winter the good days will return."

According to the government website launched along with the campaign, "the coronavirus (COVID‑19) pandemic is a singular, unprecedented reality that no one is prepared to cope with for a lengthy period of time. It can affect people physically, psychologically and socially."

"In this kind of context, it is quite normal to experience a lack of balance in life and it can become harder to manage our thoughts, emotions, behaviour and interpersonal relations."

The site offers a list of suggestions relating to self-care (do physical activities that enable you to relieve stress, enjoy the little pleasures of life like listening to music, reading or taking a warm bath) and the care of others.

The site also offers a "digital self-management tool for emotional health" which purports to improve wellbeing by "identifying practical actions for you to put in place that are tailormade for your situation."

Find more information on the digital toolkit (in French and English) and a list of resources here.