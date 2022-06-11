Quebec wants federal language law reform to drop reference about promoting English

The Quebec government wants the proposed federal language law reform to take a different approach toward the province's English-speaking minority and francophone minorities in other parts of the country.

Quebec's minister responsible for Canadian relations Sonia LeBel has sent 14 suggested amendments to members of a parliamentary committee currently studying the bill.

Those amendments would remove language from the bill calling for the promotion of English and add recognition that French is Quebec's common language.

The amendments would also require senior managers of federal institutions and federally regulated companies to speak French and subject them to the province's language law.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, who is also Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Quebec lieutenant, told reporters Friday that while the federal government is committed to protecting both official languages in Canada, "there is only one endangered language in North America and that's French," he said.

Meanwhile, in Quebec, Indigenous communities say their efforts to rebuild and preserve their languages are in jeopardy after the province passed its contentious legislation overhauling the Charter of the French language last month.

In Canada, the vast majority of First Nations and Métis languages are endangered, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The Quebec Community Groups Network, a Quebec anglophone rights group, described the 14 proposed amendments as part of the Coalition Avenir Québec government's "war'' on the province's English-speaking community.