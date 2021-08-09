Reopening of land border gives Americans a chance to reconnect with loved ones in Quebec

Adele Chabot says this moment has been a long time coming.

Having not seen her family in Canada for about two years, she's looking forward to reconnecting.

"It's a good feeling," she told Radio-Canada after crossing the border into Quebec's Eastern Townships Monday morning.

The New Hampshire resident says she'll be staying in the country for a week, and her experience at the border was a "good start" to the trip.

She said she showed a card showing her vaccination status at the border as part of the process, which also includes providing a negative COVID-19 test result and filling out information on the ArriveCAN app before arriving at the border.

And as an American citizen, she isn't concerned about being let back into the country after her vacation.

Canadians are expected to be permitted to cross into the United States by land on Aug. 21. Currently, only those travelling for work, school, medical treatment or other essential reasons are permitted to cross by land.

Adele Chabot was happy that she was allowed to cross into Quebec to see her Canadian family for the first time in two years. (Radio-Canada)

The Canada Border Services Agency reported minimal to no wait times at land crossings into Quebec on Monday morning.

However, some travellers were refused for failing to properly submit their information ahead of time or to provide a negative test result from the last 72 hours.

Fully vaccinated American adults can now skip the 14-day isolation period when arriving in Canada, but their children must continue to follow quarantine rules.

A long time apart

Chloe Bordewich and Basheer Amin are used to spending time apart — but the pandemic made things more difficult.

Much of their five-year relationship has been long-distance, but COVID-19 restrictions kept them apart longer than ever before.

"Being separated like that, with this other level of uncertainty, has really been excruciating," said Bordewich, who lives in Washington, D.C.

She'll be travelling to Montreal to see Amin tomorrow.

"I'm really excited," she said. "It's hard to believe that Tuesday is finally just around the corner."

Basheer Amin on a video call with his girlfriend Chloe Bordewich, who is currently in Washington, D.C. The two will be reunited in Montreal on Tuesday. (CBC)

"I'm definitely very excited. I can't believe it!" said Amir, who is originally from Syria and now lives in Montreal.

He says they're happy to follow the rules, and take comfort in knowing that being fully vaccinated greatly reduces the risk of serious complications from COVID-19.

"It's excitement with also fear, given all the circumstances of course," he said, adding the mental health benefit of being able to see loved ones in person is something that can't be discounted.