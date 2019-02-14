CAQ government lays out details of pre-K plan

The Coalition Avenir Québec government is moving forward on its promise to extend kindergarten to four-year-olds in the province.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge tabled legislation this morning that would amend the province's Education Act to ensure that "all children having reached four years of age will be entitled to preschool education services."

Bill 5 would require the service to be offered by "all school boards according to the general framework provided for in the Education Act."

Premier François Legault and Roberge will explain the proposed changes during a news conference this afternoon.

The pre-K pledge was a key part of the CAQ's election campaign, but school boards have argued it would be costly and difficult to implement.

Commission Scolaire de Montréal, the province's largest school board, is among those that have expressed concern about the proposal.

The CSDM, which is already facing a staffing shortage, would require 475 additional classrooms — the equivalent of 23 new schools, to introduce pre-K across its network, according to Radio-Canada.

Legault has stressed that pre-K won't be compulsory and that the public daycare system will continue to play an important role in the province.

During the election campaign, he pegged the plan's annual price tag at $311 million and said it would free up 50,000 public daycare spots.