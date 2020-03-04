Justin Trudeau rebuffs request from Quebec police union for army help in Kahnawake

The prime minister has ruled out using the army to dismantle a rail blockade south of Montreal, despite a request from a union of provincial police officers for military assistance if asked to move in.

Trudeau said Wednesday he is still hoping for a peaceful and long-term solution to bring down the two remaining blockades in Quebec, which were erected last month in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in British Columbia.

"As I've said many times, I do not think it is ever appropriate to send in the army against Canadian citizens," Trudeau said at an announcement in Saint-Jérôme, Que.

"It is really important that we settle the issue of blockades in a peaceful manner, in a way that will be lasting. We do not want to see these problems continuing to jump up every few months in the coming years."

The Quebec Superior Court issued an injunction against the Kahnawake barricade last week. A few days later, Premier François Legault said the Sûreté du Québec had yet to enforce the order because there are AK-47s in Kahnawake.

The comment was decried as "extremely inflammatory" and "reckless" by several leaders in the Mohawk community.

But Legault's statement was praised by Pierre Veilleux, the president of the Association des policières et policiers provinciaux du Québec.

In a letter sent to the premier last week, Veilleux said "even in a delicate situation, the truth always has its place."

​​​​Veilleux also advised the premier that any police effort to take down the encampment should be accompanied by a "specialized team" from the Canadian Armed Forces because of the alleged presence of assault rifles.

The police union provided media outlets with copies of the letter on Wednesday, after its contents were first reported by La Presse.

The barricade in Kahnawake, south of Montreal, was erected Feb. 8 to demonstrate support for Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in British Columbia. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

CP rail allowed to inspect tracks

The blockade in the Mohawk territory has been up since Feb. 8, and crosses a Canadian Pacific Railway line used by both freight and commuter trains.

Over the weekend, Wet'suwet'en chiefs and representatives of the federal and B.C. governments announced they had reached a draft agreement concerning some of the issues involved in an ongoing dispute over a pipeline.

Kahnawake residents met Tuesday to discuss whether to maintain or dismantle the encampment, but no decision was reached and it remains in place.

In a statement Wednesday, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake said CP Rail will be allowed to inspect the tracks this afternoon.

Another barricade remains in place in Listuguj, Que., where Mi'kmaq activists have blockaded a rail line that connects the Gaspé Peninsula with New Brunswick. That too is subject to an injunction.