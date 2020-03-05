As Kahnawake rail blockade comes down, protesters demand Indigenous rights be respected

The rail blockade has been dismantled in Kahnawake, nearly a month after it was erected in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in British Columbia.

Protesters made the announcement this afternoon, saying the encampment will be relocated to a green space near the Mercier Bridge, which connects Montreal to the city's South Shore.

"We want the fire to be visible for every commuter that crosses the Mercier Bridge, to show that we are here to stay for as long as the Wet'suwet'en need us," said Roxann Whitebean, one of the protesters.

"We prefer a peaceful resolution and demand that Indigenous rights be respected. We will be closely monitoring the situation in Wet'suwet'en as well as in other Indigenous communities."

The blockade, which has been in place since Feb. 8, halted both freight and commuter trains on the Canadian Pacific Railway line that goes through the Mohawk territory south of Montreal.

Another barricade remains in place in Listuguj, Que., where Mi'kmaq activists have blockaded a rail line that connects the Gaspé Peninsula with New Brunswick.

Over the weekend, Wet'suwet'en chiefs and representatives of the federal and B.C. governments announced they had reached a draft agreement concerning some of the issues involved in an ongoing dispute over a pipeline that would run through traditional land.