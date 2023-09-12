Quebec justice minister cleared of ethics breach for appointing friend to bench

Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette did not breach the code of ethics by appointing a friend as judge, the province's ethics and professional conduct commissioner has concluded.

The decision, announced Tuesday, comes after an investigation was launched in May into Jolin-Barrette's appointment of Charles-Olivier as a Quebec court judge.

The Liberal Party's Monsef Derraji requested the investigation under Section 91 of the code of ethics and professional conduct for members of the National Assembly.

Derraji's complaints alleged that "the ties of friendship between the Minister of Justice and Judge Charles-Olivier Gosselin are proven and known," according to a news release issued on May 15 by the Commissaire à l'éthique et à la déontologie.

His complaint "raises questions of an ethical nature as to the role of the minister in the final phase of the appointment process," the release said. One of those questions was whether Gosselin's appointment to the bench was influenced by his friendship with the minister "to the detriment of other candidates."

In a statement Tuesday, the commission said even if the minister and Gosselin were good friends, the evidence shows Jolin-Barrette did not deviate from the established process and followed the clear and explicit rules concerning his role as Minister of Justice.

The decision to appoint Gosselin was made solely based on his competence and the personalized assessment contained in the selection committee's report, the statement says.

The judge's professional experience and the testimonials collected during the investigation demonstrate that he had the skills required to occupy this position, the commission says.



However, the commission points out, this situation did raise legitimate questions from the public.

The commission is urging the government to consider measures that would allow ministers to delegate their power of recommendation when it comes to appointing candidates with whom they are significantly linked.

When he came under fire for the appointment in early May, Jolin-Barrette said his friendship with Gosselin was no secret and insisted that it did not influence the nomination process.

However, Jolin-Barrette did not warn Premier François Legault or his cabinet colleagues that he was about to appoint a close friend.

Gosselin was the lawyer who defended the Quebec City mosque shooter, Alexandre Bissonnette, winning his challenge of the constitutionality of consecutive sentences before the Supreme Court of Canada.

In that historic decision, which will affect sentences for the most serious crimes across the country, the Supreme Court ruled that the gunman who killed six people will not have to wait more than 25 years before being eligible for parole.