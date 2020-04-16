Quebec judge rules Yves Plamondon won't be compensated for 28 years in prison

After spending 28 years behind bars, Yves Plamondon may no longer be a convicted murderer, but he will not be compensated for serving those years.

A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled against him in his $10 million lawsuit.

It was in 1986 that Plamondon was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of Armand Sanschagrin, Denis Ouellet and Claude Simard.

Years later, he succeeded in getting a judicial review, and the Quebec Court of Appeal quashed the guilty verdicts and ordered a new trial in 2013.

But that new trial never happened.

The Crown decided too much time had passed since the murders, and that it no longer wanted to pursue the case.

Plamondon, also known as "Colosse," sued the Quebec government and the police, initially for $35 million for his time spent in prison. The amount was later revised to $10 million.

A Quebec Superior Court judge ruled there was no negligence on the part of the police or prosecution, despite not turning over part of the evidence — a number of witness statements — to the defence.

Plamondon, now 69, declined to comment on the judgment. His lawyer, Daniel Rock, said his client was disappointed, but not dismayed.

But Rock says he is considering appealing the decision on compensation.