Quebec lost 264,000 jobs to COVID-19 crisis last month

Quebec lost an estimated 264,000 jobs last month, shooting the province's unemployment rate up above eight per cent, according to Statistics Canada.

The agency's monthly labour force report, released Thursday, said the closest comparison to the sudden decline in economic activity and employment caused by COVID-19 was the 1998 ice storm, which affected Quebec and Ontario.

In all last month, Canada lost more than one million jobs. Economists had been expecting the figure to come in at around 500,000 jobs lost, which already would have been the worst month for job losses on record.

"The increase in absences the week of March 15 to 21 was more than eight times greater than that observed in 1998," the report said.

Quebec's unemployment rate rose 3.6 per cent to 8.1 per cent, the largest increase in the country, followed by British Columbia, where the rate increased 2.2 per cent to 7.2 per cent, and Ontario, where it went up by 2.1 per cent to 7.6 per cent.

Quebec also had the sharpest decline in employment in education, with 73,000 jobs lost. In Ontario, 25,000 jobs were lost.

On March 12, Quebec banned large gatherings. The next day, the province declared a public health emergency and announced closed schools, universities and daycares would close.

By midnight March 24, all non-essential businesses in the province were closed.