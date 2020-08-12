Quebec invests in 30,000 laptops and tablets for students in need
Priority will go to students who have no computer access, education minister says
Quebec is investing $18.9 million to create a reserve of computer equipment for students as they return to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced Wednesday the government is purchasing about 30,000 laptops and tablets for use by students most in need.
Roberge said the devices will be reserved for children who don't have computers or exclusive access to them, as well as for Grade 10 and 11 students who will be on alternating schedules of in-person and remote learning.
He said the laptops and computers will also go to children who are considered at-risk or who have learning disabilities.
Quebec's back-to-school plan, announced earlier this week, provides for most elementary and high school students to physically return to classes at the end of the month.
Students who have health conditions putting them at higher risk of complications from COVID-19 or who live with someone who does, will be offered a remote learning service.
