Quebec investing $7M to prevent soil erosion on Magdalen Islands

Two successive storms in 2018 and 2019 turned the emergency of the Magdalen Islands' disappearing shoreline into a dire situation.

Cottages and roads were unmoored and dropped into the sea as heavy winds and waves ate at the red sandstone.

"Everything was ravaged," recounted island resident Alfred Arseneau last September, after watching one of his rental cottages get blown like a sailboat for more than 100 metres during Hurricane Dorian.

In November 2018, a heavy windstorm struck, knocking down power lines and damaging underwater fibre-optic cables.

As this year's hurricane season approaches, the Quebec government is pledging $7 million by 2022 to help build a structure in Cap-aux-Meules, one of the islands' hardest hit areas, to protect its cliffs.

Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault made the announcement in Cap-aux-Meules on Grindstone Island Friday morning.

The funding comes in addition to the $4 million announced in 2018 to protect the historic La Grave site in Havre-Aubert.

Erosion has always been a fact of life for the nearly 13,000 residents of the Magdalen Islands, a part of Quebec which sits about 150 kilometres northeast of Prince Edward Island.

But researchers say erosion plaguing the islands' banks has seriously accelerated in the last decade because of climate change, with stronger and more frequent storms battering the shoreline.

Islands officials had asked for $80 million

Dorian wreaked havoc on Chemin des Chalets, a popular road for cottages. Now residents have to either demolish them or move. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

According to studies by Université du Québec à Rimouski, the average shoreline erosion on the Magdalen Islands has doubled since 2005 to about 46 centimetres — or half a metre — per year.

Cap-aux-Meules, where Guilbault spoke Friday, is one of six sites deemed a priority by the Commission permanente sur l'érosion des berges, a group of officials, citizens and environmentalists dedicated to shoreline protection on the Islands.

The $7 million Guilbault announced is significantly less than Magdalen Island officials called on the government to invest earlier this year.

In February, MNA Joël Arseneau and Magdalen Islands Mayor Jonathan Lapierre said the government should earmark $80 million in its spring budget to help protect the banks of the archipelago.

The officials issued a joint memo to Quebec Finance Minister Éric Girard, asking that he allot $8 million annually over the next decade to help protect the Magdalen Islands coastline, specifically areas that may not fit government subsidy criteria.

"There needs to be action that is planned and purposeful, and with a substantial budget," Arseneau said. "With 2020 being the year of the environment for the CAQ, I believe the government should intervene."