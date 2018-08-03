Quebec judge okays class-action against group that allegedly defrauded inventors

A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit on behalf of Quebec inventors who claim they were the victims of a scam.

The lawyer representing the plaintiffs says inventors across the province were duped into paying annual fees and other costs to an allegedly fraudulent association known as the Fédération des inventeurs du Québec, or the Quebec Federation of Inventors.

Marc-Antoine Cloutier alleges in court documents that federation president Christian William Varin took advantage of vulnerable, new inventors and systematically exploited them.

Cloutier says Varin falsely represented the services of his organization and failed to deliver on promises to help inventors obtain patents.

The Quebec Superior Court lawsuit is seeking $2,000 for each inventor as well as other costs associated with their attempts to monetize their ideas.

Varin's lawyer, Normand Hache, said in an email his office was closed for the holidays and would not comment on the class action.