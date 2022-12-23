Power outages climb in Quebec as snow, freezing rain and high winds hit province

Power outages are climbing across Quebec as a winter storm brings freezing rain, snow and high winds to the province.

As of 9 a.m. ET, Hydro-Québec reported over 180,000 clients without power, primarily in the Capitale-Nationale, Laurentians, Montérégie and Outaouais regions.

The snow that began late Thursday is transitioning into rain and freezing rain as temperatures rise across the province, said Environment Canada.

Total snowfall amounts of 20-30 centimetres paired with winds as high as 110 km/h are expected Friday. Some areas may see as much as 50 centimetres of snow.

Hydro-Québec is advising customers to get prepared for potential power outages, and to heat your home a few degrees warmer than usual, charge devices, download anything you might need, and have food on hand.

Travel woes

By 5 a.m. Friday morning, airlines had cancelled about 45 flights in and out of Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, with more delayed. For anyone planning to fly today, check departure times on the airport's website.

Orléans Express cancelled a number of intercity buses between Quebec, Rimouski and Gaspésie. Travelers can get more information by looking at the bus line's website and social media.

Most schools in Quebec are closed on Friday, with Vanier College the latest to announce on Friday.

Total snowfall amounts of 20-30 centimetres paired with winds as high as 110 km/h are expected. Some areas may see as much as 50 centimetres of snow. ( Kim McNairn/CBC)

The storm is arriving just as Montreal finished cleaning up its streets after the last storm, according to Mayor Valérie Plante.

"We are preparing for a second inundation which will be mixed with rain in Montreal," she said on Twitter. "This storm could make travel difficult. Be careful."

Coastal flooding is possible along the shoreline, so residents living along Quebec's eastern shores should watch for storm surges during high tides.

On Saturday afternoon, the forecast is snow squalls over southern Quebec due to the passage of cold air over the Great Lakes.

This cold air could bring temperatures below normal for the season on Sunday and early next week, says Environment Canada.