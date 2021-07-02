Quebec 'isn't ready' for big indoor events, says province's public health director

It's too soon to host crowded indoor events, says Quebec's public health director, over the objections of the Montreal Canadiens and their fans.



Quebec public health turned down the Montreal Canadiens organization's request to allow 10,500 fans in the Bell Centre for the Stanley Cup final games, to avoid causing a superspreader event.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director, said today he understands the "frustration and disappointment" many fans feel.

"We support our players. Already, where they're at is extraordinary," he told Radio-Canada's Tout un matin. But, he said, the presence of the more contagious Delta variant makes large gatherings risky, given that most of the population still has only one dose of vaccine.

"Any variant present is a threat," he said.

He also said allowing more than 3,500 spectators wouldn't be fair to other groups requesting a larger capacity.

"Even if we had 10,000 fully vaccinated people in the Bell Centre, at this stage, we don't have the conditions to use vaccine passports in a way that's fair to all," he said.

Outdoor screenings

Montreal will have outdoor screenings of the Stanley Cup final at the Quartier des Spectacles and at the Olympic Stadium's Esplanade to appease Habs enthusiasts.

Fans will need to reserve their spot online within 24 hours of the game on the Quartier des Spectacles website.

People interested in watching the Montreal Canadiens play in Tampa on the Bell Centre's screen can buy $10 tickets for a seat at the venue. In Quebec City, it's $11 to watch inside the Vidéotron Centre. Both events sold out quickly earlier this week.

Dr. Matthew Oughton, an infectious disease specialist at the Jewish General Hospital, says organized outdoor events are a safer alternative to increasing indoor venue admissions.

"I think at least an organized event has the possibility of making it safer, not only because it's outside but hopefully because it's organized in such a way that you'll be preventing people from staying very packed together for prolonged periods of time," he said.