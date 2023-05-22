Quebec Indigenous group demands resignation of CAQ MNA who dismissed alleged police abuse

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador wants a member of Quebec's governing Coalition Avenir Québec party to resign after he suggested numerous Indigenous women lied about being sexually assaulted by police officers.

Pierre Dufour was speaking about the issue of homelessness at a city council meeting last week in Val d'Or, Que., a city in his riding about 500 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

After discussing the programs offered by the provincial government, Dufour told the council that a 2015 investigation by Radio-Canada, which looked into physical and sexual assaults of Indigenous women in the community by police, had contributed to the problem.

Dufour said the television documentary was full of "lies" and criticized the conclusions of a public inquiry called following the broadcast.

Dufour apologized for the comments on his Facebook page.

"The situation in Val-d'Or is worrying. This is a sensitive and complex file," he wrote in the post.

"I expressed myself while emotional and didn't think through all my words."

But for Ghislain Picard, chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador, the apology rings hollow.

"Pierre Dufour's comments take us back to 2019, after the apologies [to the First Nations and the Inuit] pronounced by Premier [François] Legault, it just comes to taint these apologies," said Picard.

He says its clear Dufour doesn't understand the situation and his apology isn't enough.

"We ask that he resign from his post as a deputy. I find it hard to believe that Mr. Dufour's comments represent the general opinion of the citizens of his riding," said Picard.