The Quebec government will put $19.2 million toward improving paralegal services for Indigenous victims of crime.

This comes two years after the release of the Viens Commission's final report.

The funding is part of a $200-million budget from the J'ai Espoir (I have hope) campaign launched by the ministry in response to the commission's recommendations.

Ian Lafrenière, minister of Indigenous Affairs, said part of the goal is to pay special attention to victims who are women.

"The Indigenous population needs to be supported throughout the judicial process," Lafrenière said. "We want to reinforce Indigenous communities' ability to offer services in their language and services that are adapted to them."

"We want to ensure the justice system is not an additional source of violence in the life of the Indigenous people."

Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said the government will be hiring interpreters and intervention workers from Indigenous communities to provide additional support to victims.

"We want to be clear that these persons that will be hired in the different groups will help the Indigenous community face the judicial system."

Jolin-Barrette says the goal is to give Indigenous people the tools and resources to understand how the justice system works if they become involved in a criminal procedure.

