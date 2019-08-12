CAQ's plan to slash immigration levels threatens Quebec economy, business groups say

The Coalition Avenir Québec government needs to bring in more immigrants to avoid exacerbating the province's labour shortage and slowing the province's economy, business groups warn.

As the province prepares to hold hearings this week on its immigration plan for 2020-2022, industry representatives are urging the CAQ to revise its targets upward.

"We are now in near-full employment," Conseil du patronat du Québec president Yves-Thomas Dorval said in a statement ahead of the hearings.

"Quebec's prosperity and the vitality of the regions depend on a greater contribution from immigrants as well as the success of their integration into their new environment."

The CAQ intends to cut the number of immigrants in 2019 by 20 per cent to 40,000, down from more than 50,000 last year.

The government expects to bring back that number only by 2022, when it projects bringing in between 49,500 and 52,500 immigrants.

Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette has said the government wants to make sure those who are coming will be better integrated into the workforce.

The new system, the CAQ says, is designed to better respond to the needs of the labour market and ensure immigrants can speak French.

"Reducing immigration levels in 2019 is a transitional step toward refining the selection system and implementing an efficient and personalized approach to the francization and integration of immigrants," the government's plan says.

While the change in approach has drawn praise from some business groups, others say the targets are way too low to satisfy the demands of a booming economy.

The association representing Quebec's manufacturers and exporters, for instance, said in a statement the current immigration thresholds "are insufficient to meet the needs of the manufacturing sector."

In a posting on its website, Quebec's federation of chambers of commerce (FCCQ) also warned the targets are so low that they would "contribute to significantly increasing the number of regional labour shortages."

The hearings run from Monday to Thursday at Quebec's National Assembly.