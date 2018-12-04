It 'may not be the right time' for Quebec to cut immigration levels, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is suggesting Quebec should rethink its plan to cut back on the number of immigrants it accepts each year

With the Coalition Avenir Québec government prepared to announce a plan to reduce newcomers by 20 per cent, Trudeau said Tuesday he's heard from businesses owners who are concerned about the province's labour shortage.

"I'm not sure this is the best time to reduce the number of people who are coming," he told reporters in Ottawa, speaking in French.

The CAQ, which is to provide details about its immigration plan this afternoon, requires co-operation from the federal government to follow through on its campaign promise.

Quebec only has jurisdiction over economic immigration, while the family reunification and refugees programs are overseen by the federal government.

Trudeau said Tuesday that discussions about the quotas with the province are ongoing.

The CAQ wants to reduce the number of immigrants to 40,000 next year, down from more than 50,000 this year.

Premier François Legault has argued Quebec's current immigration policy is a "failure" and that more needs to be done to ensure immigrants find a job before bringing in more.

During the election campaign, he pointed out the unemployment rate is 15 per cent among immigrants who have been in the province for five years or less — nearly 10 points higher than the general population.

The Quebec Liberals wanted to have a debate about the CAQ's immigration plan but no debate, nor vote among members of the National Assembly, is required to set the annual quota.