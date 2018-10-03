Tests of French and values not the way to integrate newcomers, immigrants to Quebec say

Newcomers to Quebec and their advocates say the premier-designate is taking the wrong approach to integrating immigrants, even as François Legault said he will proceed next year with Coalition Avenir Québec's plan to cut immigration levels by 20 per cent.

In his first news conference Tuesday as incoming premier, Legault confirmed that his government will go ahead with the Coalition Avenir Québec's immigration program, including its plan to subject recent immigrants to French-language and values tests.

Christian Nana, an immigrant from Cameroon, said Legault's proposed tests could frighten people considering moving to Quebec.

"The French tests are already there," Nana said, suggesting those who don't pass will leave the province for English-speaking provinces — regardless of government policy.​ Legault said throughout the campaign that those who do not pass those tests would have to leave Quebec, though he was vague about how a CAQ government would enforce that.

Quebec admitted about 50,000 immigrants last year, a figure which includes those who came to the province through refugee and family reunification programs administered by the federal government.

According to a 2017 Statistics Canada report, 80.5 per cent of immigrants in Quebec said they are able to conduct a conversation in French.

French immersion versus French test

Luis Miguel Cristancho says that while there are problems with the integration of immigrants, the way Legault believes those problems can be solved is all wrong.

Bienvenue à NDG's director, Luis Miguel Cristancho, says the key to integrating newcomers in Quebec is helping them find opportunities to work in French and offering other supports to help them succeed. (CBC)

"It's creating more division," said Cristancho of the CAQ program.

Cristancho runs Bienvenue à Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, a non-profit agency that helps newcomers integrate into the western Montreal neighbourhood.

"How we do the process of integration — how we invite skilled workers — is the key factor."

He noted that once immigrants pass a French-language test, they can go back to living and working in their own language.

"What we want to see is people having opportunities to work in French and having proper support in order to succeed," he said.

'It's a diverse country'

Legault also said Tuesday he would invoke the Constitution's notwithstanding clause to prevent those in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols such as turbans and hijabs.

Perrine Dhenin, a hijab-wearing volunteer French teacher at Bienvenue à NDG, challenges the CAQ's assumption that many immigrants have values that are somehow regressive or incompatible with those of most Quebecers.

"It's a diverse country. Perhaps that scares some people," said Dhenin, who moved from Paris with her husband in January 2016.

"Everything that is happening in France regarding secularism — the veil, the burka: we're increasingly hearing the same thing here."

Perrine Dhenin, who immigrated from France two years ago, said it's a mistake to think immigrants have values that are somehow regressive or incompatible with those of Quebecers. (Sudha Krishnan/CBC)

France has banned the hijab, which covers the hair, in elementary and high schools, and has banned the burka, which covers the full face and body, from the public entirely.

Dhenin says it's wrong to assume Muslim women who wear a religious veil are forced into the practice, and bans on outward religious symbols further isolate these women and prevent them from entering the workforce — something newcomers are eager to do, she insists.

The students she teaches at the centre are enthusiastic, which helps them progress quickly, Dhenin says.

Dhenin says the students in her French-language class at Bienvenue à NDG are eager to learn because they are determined to find work and integrate into Quebec society. (Sudha Krishnan/CBC)

Cristancho said Legault needs to understand what motivates immigrants to come to Quebec.

"We come here because we recognize that it's a better place, a better quality of life," he said.

"We don't come here to set up ghettos or something like that. We want to really succeed and be accepted."

With files from Sudha Krishnan and Julia Page