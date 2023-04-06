Quebec ice storm knock out your power? Here's how to get help

More than 930,000 households were still without power in Quebec as of 5 p.m., with about half of those in the Montreal area.

Hydro-Québec says it is working to restore power to most of those households in the next 24 hours, but some will only be getting their electricity back in the next few days.

In the meantime, here is some information that can help. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

How do I find out when my power will come back?

To find out when your power will be restored, visit the Hydro-Québec website and look for your region.

The utility hopes to get the power back on to most customers by Friday, but some more complex outages could take longer.

More than a thousand Hydro-Québec workers are working to restore power across the province. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Who do I call if I have downed trees or power lines?

The City of Montreal is asking people to call 311 if there is a felled tree, debris or other obstruction blocking access to a street or sidewalk.

In all other cases, you can communicate with the city through its website .

Hydro-Québec is asking people to keep their distance from wires, poles and other equipment on the ground.

How do I stay safe out there?

City officials advise Montrealers to stay home unless absolutely necessary and to be careful if venturing out.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante asked Montrealers to keep an eye out for Hydro-Québec and city workers clearing branches and debris from the streets and to move their vehicles out of the way. Parking tickets will not be handed out today as workers clean up and make repairs, she said. "What we want is to clear the streets as much as possible."

Plante asked Montrealers to avoid parks to stay clear of the danger as the ice thaws.

Later today, the mayor announced the closing of Mount Royal and the city's nature parks.

Drivers should keep in mind that the Champlain Bridge had closed earlier today due to falling ice but has since reopened. The Jacques-Cartier Bridge also experienced a slowdown.

Should I call 911?

The City of Montreal is asking people to only call 911 if their health and safety is in immediate danger.

Where can I warm up and charge my phone?

Warming shelters have opened in some parts of Quebec offering those in need services including a place to keep warm, warm up food, shower, get water and charge their batteries.

Mayor Plante invited Montrealers left in the cold or needing WiFi to seek out cultural centres and libraries opening their doors throughout the city.

Here are some of the other places in the Montreal area that are open for residents:

On the island, the municipality of Côte Saint-Luc is making both its Community and Aquatic Centre as well as the library available to those who need it.

The city of Laval is opened several centres where residents can warm up and charge their phones.

Also in Laval, the Agape's Senior Wellness Centre if offering a place for seniors to stay warm.

if offering a place for seniors to stay warm. The city of Terrasse-Vaudreuil is making its c ommunity centre available to the public.

available to the public. The city of Cantley is opening its m ultifunctional community centre today from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

today from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The city of Pincourt is offering help at its centre from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The city of Pointe-Claire's Aquatic Centre and Olive-Urquhart Sports Centre will remain open today until 9 p.m. for those who need to keep warm, take a shower or charge their phones.

The city of Hudson opened its community centre as of 8 a.m.

In Boucherville, the Centre multifonctionnel Francine-Gadbois is opening its doors to residents.

Should I use outdoor heating equipment indoors?

Hydro-Québec recommends avoiding using fuel-burning heaters and portable stoves that are intended for outdoor use inside your home as they can cause carbon monoxide poisoning indoors.

The chief of Montreal fire department, Richard Liebmann, echoed the same message.

"Please do not use any kind of combustion inside whether for heating or for cooking," said Liebmann.

How do I eat safely after a power outage?

According to Jennifer Ronholm, assistant professor in food microbiology at McGill University, a safety-first approach is the way to go.

"I think the best advice and simplest advice is if in doubt, throw it out," Ronholm told CBC's Shawn Apel.

Milk and meat — which you can inspect with your eyes and nose — are the first food products to go bad, she said, whereas fruits and vegetables are generally safe without signs of mold.

Leftovers in the fridge after an outage should be thrown out.

During a power outage, a full freezer will keep food frozen for about 48 hours while a freezer that is half full keeps food frozen for half of that time, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). An unopened refrigerator keeps food cold for about four hours. The CFIA warns against thawing food in the sun and recommends storing food in a neighbour's house that has power.

After a power failure, the CFIA recommends throwing away food that has been at room temperature at least two hours. Food that has taken on an unusual colour or odour should also be discarded, but food that is cold to the touch or contains ice crystals can be frozen again.

Click here for more information about food safety.

What's happening with the weather in the days ahead?

According to Environment Canada, residents in and around Montreal can expect warmer temperatures today with a high of 10 C this afternoon. But things will dip below zero on the weekend with a low of -7 on Friday and -3 on Saturday.

There will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries Friday morning.

In Gatineau, temperatures rise to 9 C this afternoon with things cooling down tomorrow night with a low of -9 C. The chances of flurries on Friday morning are at 30 per cent.

How do I stay in the loop if my batteries are low?

You can also stay tuned to special programming on CBC Radio One and the CBC Listen app.