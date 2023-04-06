Over 1 million Hydro-Québec customers still without power after ice storm
School boards cancel classes, Hydro-Québec to give update at 11 a.m.
The latest:
- School boards in the Montreal area cancel classes Thursday.
- As of 6 a.m. ET Thursday, more than one million Hydro-Québec customers were without power.
- Hydro-Québec says it's not possible to provide a timeline for power restoration, but will give an update at 11 a.m.
- Thursday's forecast calls for rain and a high of 11 C in Montreal.
- If the power or data on your device is low, get your storm updates on CBC Lite. It's our low-bandwidth, text-only website.
- To keep an eye on the outages, click here.
After freezing rain and high winds more than one million customers are still without power Thursday morning.
In a statement, Hydro-Québec said its crews have been working all night and 1,000 employees are on the ground. But, because the storm isn't over in parts of the province, more outages are possible.
Though it said it is "confident of being able to restore power for some impacted customers today," Hydro-Québec can't give a specific timeline. It said some customers may still be out of power Friday and into the weekend.
Most of those affected were in the Montreal area and the Outaouais region. Hydro-Québec will hold a news conference to give an update at 11 a.m.
Hydro-Québec said the outages are mainly caused by falling branches or trees that gave way under the weight of the ice.
Most schools in the Montreal area closed
The English Montreal School Board, Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board, Lester B. Pearson School Board, Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board, Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île and Centre de services scolaire de Montréal cancelled classes Thursday due to the weather conditions and power outages.
John Abbott College, Dawson College, Vanier College and Marianopolis College are also closed.
Parents can check their school's websites for more information.
