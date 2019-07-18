Hot and steamy: Heat warning issued for much of southern Quebec

A steamy, hot air mass from the United States is expected to descend upon the southern regions of Quebec early Friday, prompting Environment Canada to issue a wide-reaching heat warning.

The wet air isn't expected to burn off until Sunday, said Julie Deshaies, a meteorologist with Environment Canada. That means strenuous outdoor activities should be avoided through most of the weekend.

Thursday evening will be dry. The air will gradually thicken with humidity as night rolls into Friday morning. The humidex will be around 40 on Friday, she said.

"In the morning, you'll feel it," Deshaies said. "It will stay with us all day and all night Saturday. And Sunday afternoon, it will be a little bit drier."

It will be very difficult to be outside, she said, recommending people stay in air conditioned spaces when possible.

"When you go outside, you feel like you're in the water because it is so humid," she said.

On Friday, the expected high is 30 C and 31 C on Saturday. Showers are expected.

The heat warning covers regions from Upper Gatineau to Drummondville, blanketing the Montreal area on north to Lachute, Lanaudière and the Mauricie.

In the Eastern Townships, the agency has issued a special weather statement rather than a warning. It will be particularly hot in urban areas, the agency said.

Environment Canada advised that people should reduce health risks for young children by cooling them often, hydrating them adequately and reducing their exposure to heat.

Plan to visit and check up on neighbours, children and family members, the agency suggests, especially those who suffer from a loss of autonomy, chronic disease or those who live alone.

In 2018, 66 deaths were directly related to the heat, according to a recent report by Montreal's public health authority.

Earlier this year, Montreal's health authority announced it is working to improve safety measures when temperatures rise.