Human Rights Commission awards mother $65,000 after children suffered racist bullying, taunts at school

The Quebec Human and Youth Rights Commission has ordered the Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Service Centre (CSSMB) to pay $65,000 in compensation to a Montreal mother, after her children suffered years of racist bullying and taunts while attending Académie Saint-Clément, an elementary school in Town of Mount Royal.

CBC is referring to the mother, Asha, only by her first name in order to protect the identities of her son and daughter, now aged 12 and 14.

The decision found both of Asha's children were often insulted by other students with racial slurs, threats, and sometimes by being pushed or having rocks thrown at them.

The children were often told by other students that they were dirty or that they smelled because they were black.

The commission found that teachers and school officials did little to stop the bullying, and in many cases made it worse.

In one case, Asha's daughter's teacher defended the use of the n-word in a school grammar assignment, saying it was still commonly used and perfectly acceptable.

Seen here in 2018, Asha holds up her daughter's grammar exercise. It required students to come up with the diminutive form of certain nouns, including 'donkey,' 'flea' and the N-word. (Elias Abboud/CBC)

"School authorities did not take the necessary measures to reassure the children following these events and to put an end to the discriminatory acts," the decision said.

Blaming the victim

The commission found that school officials often blamed Asha's children for the bullying they suffered, particularly her son when he tried to fight back.

"School authorities blamed him on the pretext of his difficult personality and behavioural problems. They also questioned the gravity of the events he experienced," the decision said.

"He was the victim of differential or unusual treatment in connection with the application of disciplinary measures," it continued.

"The incidents in which he was involved were trivialized when he was a victim, but severely punished when he was the initiator of the altercation," the decision said.

Fo NIemi, executive director of Montreal's Centre for Research Action on Race Relations, said there's a pattern in such cases particularly for black boys of being blamed for racism they suffer when they try to fight back. (CBC News)

Fo Niemi, Executive director of Montreal's Center for Research Action on Race Relations, which helped Asha file her complaint, said blaming black children, particularly boys, for racism they suffer is a pattern seen in many cases.

"When they react, they become the ones to blame," Niemi said.

'Not enough'

At news conference Monday, Asha said she welcomed the decision, but said it's only a first step.

"Our life was hell for three years, to the point where my son did not want to go to school," Asha said.

She said she ultimately put her career plans on hold and pulled her children out of school, educating them at home.

"The $65,000 demanded by the commission is not enough to compensate for the pain and the loss we went through. It should be at least $100,000. But it's a good start," she said.

"Their education suffered, their development, and their future was at risk," Asha said.

Decision not binding

So far there's no indication the CSSMB intends to pay Asha the $65,000 ordered by the commission.

Human and Youth Rights Commission rulings are not binding.

The decision from August ordered the school commission to pay Asha and implement several other recommendations by September.

Niemi said since September the school service centre has been trying to negotiate a settlement, but no agreement could be reached.

Asha has now asked that the matter be referred to the Human Rights Tribunal of Quebec, which can issue a binding ruling.

"I don't think they realize how the situation is toxic for the children. If they did, the would react differently. They would take action to make a change," Asha said.

Asha said her son, who bore the worst of the harassment, is still suffering.

"The trauma is deep. Now he's better than then, but I cannot say that he's OK 100 per cent," she said.

Decision calls for training for staff, students

In addition to the payment, the Human and Youth Rights Commission made several other recommendations, including asking the CSSMB to implement an anti-racism training program to be given every five years to all staff members.

It also called for anti-racism training for students, and for a revision of all teaching materials so they are free of racist words or connotations.

"Quebec law requires schools and school boards to have an anti-bullying plan of action, and in this case the plan didn't work," Niemi said.

Niemi said the decision was significant, particularly at a time when provincial politicians, from the premier on down, refuse to acknowledge there's a problem with systemic racism in Quebec.

"The decision will certainly send a message to the government that no matter how much you deny systemic racism, like the school board did in Asha's case, sooner or late the courts will come down and set the record straight," Niemi said.

The CSSMB didn't respond to CBC's request for comment.

The service centre did say in 2018 when Asha first filed her complaint that it would ask the publisher of the school workbook that included the n-word to remove it, saying it did not endorse in any way the use of such an expression.