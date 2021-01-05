Quebec's Human Rights and Youth Rights Commission has launched an investigation, following the suspicious death of a seven-year-old girl in Laval.

According to Radio-Canada, the child was found on Jan. 3 with burns, and bruises caused by a blunt object.

Laval police will not confirm this information. Police will say only that there is an ongoing investigation. No one has been charged.

The commission's investigation aims to determine whether the rights of the child, whose situation had been reported to the Directeur de la protection de la jeunesse (DPJ) of Laval, were respected.

If the investigation shows that the child's rights were violated, the commission will make recommendations to the concerned authorities.

The commission has investigated similar tragedies over the last few years.