Montreal

Quebec human rights commission launches investigation after suspicious death of child in Laval

Quebec's Human Rights and Youth Rights Commission is investigating whether a seven-year-old Laval girl's rights were violated. The girl was found dead by first responders this past weekend. Youth protection had previously been notified about her.

The child's situation had been previously reported to youth protection authorities

Quebec's Youth Rights Commission will investigate the death of a 7-year-old Laval girl to see if her rights were violated. (Pascal Robidas/Radio-Canada)

Quebec's Human Rights and Youth Rights Commission has launched an investigation, following the suspicious death of a seven-year-old girl in Laval.

According to Radio-Canada, the child was found on Jan. 3 with burns, and bruises caused by a blunt object.

Laval police will not confirm this information. Police will say only that there is an ongoing investigation. No one has been charged.

The commission's investigation aims to determine whether the rights of the child, whose situation had been reported to the Directeur de la protection de la jeunesse (DPJ) of Laval, were respected.

If the investigation shows that the child's rights were violated, the commission will make recommendations to the concerned authorities.

The commission has investigated similar tragedies over the last few years.

