Investigation finds youth protection system in Montreal leaves Inuit children feeling alienated

An investigation by the Quebec Human Rights and Youth Rights Commission has found Inuit children in youth protection facilities in Montreal's West Island are being left behind — deprived of proper education, sometimes discouraged from speaking their own language and left feeling isolated and homesick.

"Many aspects of their culture are absent from their life, so there was a real sense of cultural alienation," Yolaine Williams, one of the commission's investigators, told CBC.

The investigation was prompted in part by a 2018 CBC investigation that found children in group homes run by Batshaw Youth and Family Services and the local health authority — the CIUSSS Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal —were sometimes being punished for speaking Inuktitut.

The commission launched its own investigation looking at the use of language, but investigators quickly expanded their mandate after discovering many of these children weren't even going to school or getting a basic education.

"There was very limited advocacy done for these children over many years in terms of their access to formal schooling," Williams said.

Cultural insecurity

Williams said the commission's investigation found no evidence of an explicit prohibition on children speaking Inuktitut but there were situations where it was discouraged.

"There are various surveillance practices based on the level of security of the units. It's in the context of these surveillance practices," she said.

"Sometimes educators need to understand what youth are saying among themselves, and they might ask you to either revert to English or to translate what they had just said," Williams said.

Yolaine Williams, one of the Quebec Human Rights Commission investigators, said that being told not to speak their language, even in limited circumstances, contributes to 'cultural insecurity' for young people who are already facing many challenges. (CBC)

In 2018, a source told CBC that children were being told "constantly" not to speak Inuktitut among themselves but Williams said the commission found the practice was exceptional.

Despite that, she said, it has an impact.

"It can create a feeling of insecurity in youth with the use of their language. They might feel compelled to speak English amongst themselves when educators are present," Williams said.

The commission made several recommendations to address this, including more training for staff, hiring interpreters, and clearly spelling out codes of conduct regarding language and ensuring those codes of conduct are translated into Inuktitut.

Bureaucratic 'inertia' in access to education

Commission investigators found that an even bigger problem was access to the most basic education.

Indigenous children in Quebec are exempt from laws requiring them to be educated in French. In Nunavik, children learn in Inuktitut from kindergarten to grade two. They then have a choice of studying in English or French. Most choose English.

The problem for children in youth protection comes when they're moved thousands of kilometres away from home, and they suddenly face a wall of red tape.

"As soon as they leave, they have to apply for English eligibility," Williams said.

"And historically there are a lot of administrative hurdles to obtaining the required documents to get English eligibility," she continued.

She said many children are caught by surprise, and no one seems to be stepping up to help them fill out all those forms.

"There's kind of an inertia, I would say, of youth protection authorities and also of school boards and the minister of education," Williams said.

The result? The children simply aren't getting the education they're entitled to.

"Instead of going to school, they were being tutored by a private agency and English eligibility certificates were no longer being obtained for them," Williams said.

She said this not only means children are behind in learning but it heightens their sense of isolation.

"The youth that I spoke to felt marginalized by the fact that they weren't going to school. They felt different and they felt that they were excluded from from a normal education," Williams said.

Government calls situation 'deplorable,' promises quick action

The CAQ government responded quickly to the report, with a joint statement from the ministers of education, social services and Indigenous affairs, calling the situation "intolerable" and promising a quick fix.

"The situation presented in this report is unacceptable," Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge released a statement calling the situation 'deplorable' and promising a quick fix. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

"These young people have the right, while respecting their needs and their cultural reality, to have an appropriate education," he continued.

"We will make the necessary and permanent corrective measures to prevent this deplorable situation from repeating itself," he said.

The statement said some administrative changes had already been made to simplify the process and that an agreement for a permanent solution would be worked out between the Education and Social Services Ministries.

Big problem remains

Williams said moves like these, while welcome, only go so far.

"The fundamental problem, if you want, is the fact that there is this massive kind of migration of youth toward the south," she said.

"You're sent away from your community and placed in a completely different world," she said.

"Homesickness, I think, is a big big part of the problem," she added,

That migration happens because of a desperate lack of services of all kinds in the north — mental health, treatment for addictions and youth protection.

Williams said the main recommendation is that the Nunavik Regional Board of Health, with support from the province, create its own separate youth protection system based in the north.

This echoes recommendations in previous reports, including the Viens Commission and the Laurent Commission, and it's something the province has said it's considering.