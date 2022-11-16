Quebec public health officials to give update on situation in emergency rooms

Quebec's public health director and the health minister will give an update later today about the situation in the province's emergency rooms amid a surge in respiratory illnesses.

Dr. Luc Boileau and Christian Dubé are scheduled to speak at a news conference at 10 a.m. out of Quebec City.

The news conference comes amid growing concern the health system is being overburdened by rising cases of respiratory illnesses, such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the flu and COVID-19.

The province's College of Physicians is urging people to wear masks in public spaces, citing a "worrying rise" especially among children and overflowing pediatric emergency rooms.

Despite the surge, Premier François Legault insisted on Tuesday that there was "no question" of reinstating a mask mandate for public spaces.

Quebec Public Health encourages mask-wearing in certain situations, such as when you have any flu or cold symptoms.

The province also recommends face-coverings when interacting with vulnerable people, such as those with compromised immune systems. Masks are still required in most health-care settings and some workplaces, the province said.

Dr. Mylène Drouin, Montreal's public health director, told CBC Daybreak Wednesday that people should wear masks when they're in a space where transmission is more likely — and it ought to be acceptable to wear one.

"The first thing I would say to population: have a mask on yourself all the time," she said, adding that some settings, like schools, should have masks accessible.

On Monday, Ontario's chief medical officer of health said he is "strongly recommending" the wearing of masks in all indoor public settings, including schools and childcare settings, but he stopped short of recommending a return to a mask mandate in the province.