Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder after man found dead in Eastern Townships

Quebec provincial police have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man in Farnham, southeast of Montreal in the Eastern Townships.

Police say the body of Carl Langlois was found at a home just before 1 p.m. Friday. His death was confirmed in hospital.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus says police then detained another man who was inside the home.

The man, Bruno Carl Langlois, has since been charged with second-degree murder following questioning.

He appeared in court via video conference Saturday morning.

Provincial police have not yet said how or if the two men are related.

Animal control teams had to be called to the home to take charge of several large dogs inside.

The investigation is ongoing in the town, located about 70 kilometres from Montreal.